CM Visits Kabirwala, Inspects Various Areas

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Kabirwala and inspected various areas of the city.

He directed to improve the situation of cleanliness and stressed that departments concerned would have to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard.

He also directed to complete repair and maintenance of roads at the earliest, adding that a comprehensive district development package would be chalked out for Khanewal district.

The development schemes would start in small cities like Kabbirwala, Jehanian and Mian Channu to ensure composite development, he said.

"I will personally monitor development schemes under the district development package and no compromisewill be made on quality of work," he emphasised.

