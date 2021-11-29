(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday evening reached on a short visit to Kamber (Kamber-Shahdadkot) District.

The chief minister drove to the residence of MPA Nawab Ghabi Sardar Khan Chandio, in Kamber city of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, to offer condolence on the sad demise of his Wife, who died few days back.

Shah stayed there for some time and condoled with MPA Nawab Ghabi Sardar Khan Chandio and other family members.

He also offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Chawla, former Sindh minister and MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Mayor LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, PPP leaders, Commissioner Larkana Shaifiq Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Police Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DC Larkana, SSP Larkana and others were also accompanied with the Chief Minister.