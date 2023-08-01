Open Menu

CM Visits LGH, Inquires Health Of Rizwana

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited Rizwana, a victim of torture, at the Lahore General Hospital, extending his support to the family.

He met with Rizwana's mother and other family members, offering his heartfelt condolences and prayers for the girl's recovery. He also inquired about Rizwana's well-being, receiving updates from the medical team treating her.

The doctors reported that Rizwana's condition remains critical, but they are working tirelessly to save her life with a dedicated 12-member medical team providing the best possible care.

Expressing deep concern about the incident of brutal violence in Islamabad, the CM assured that the case had been registered with the Islamabad Police and he would discuss the matter with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure justice for the oppressed family.

He emphasized that the perpetrators of such heinous acts deserved severe punishment under the law.

During the meeting, Rizwana's mother shared harrowing details of the violence and cruelty her daughter endured.

The CM expressed profound sadness upon witnessing Rizwana's condition and pledged the Punjab government's full support to the oppressed family in any way possible.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar were present during the visit, along with prominent medical professionals, including Principal Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Al Farid Zafar, Prof Jodat Saleem, and MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam.

