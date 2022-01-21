CM visits Mayo Hospital to inquire after blast injured

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after the injured of Anarkali blast

He visited the injured one by one and enquired about treatment and other issues. He consoled the injured and appreciated doctors for conducting five successful operations of an injured, Shiraz. The CM directed the commissioner to provide financial assistance to Shiraz.

The injured thanked the chief minister for facilities being provided to them.

Usman Buzdar also enquired about the health of other patients under treatment at the medical facility.

An elderly patient said that he was provided free treatment on the health card.

The CM appreciated doctors and their staff for whole-heartedly treating the injured.

Talking to the media, Usman Buzdar said no effort was being spared in providing free and the best treatment to the injured. The government would not leave the victims of the blast alone, he added.

He vowed that the accused would not escape punishment. The coward enemy was targeting civilians, however, they would be defeated, asserted the CM.

The principal secretary to the CM, secretary specialized healthcare and medical educationdepartment,the commissioner and DC were also present.