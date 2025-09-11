CM visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan on his death anniversary

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary on Thursday. He was accompanied by senior members of the provincial cabinet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 77th death anniversary on Thursday. He was accompanied by senior members of the provincial cabinet.

The chief minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum, offered Fateha, and paid homage to the Founder of the Nation. He was joined by cabinet ministers in expressing deep respect for Quaid-e-Azam’s sacrifices and visionary leadership.

“Pakistan was founded due to the relentless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam. By adhering to his principles of unity, faith, and discipline, we can lead the country towards progress and stability,” CM Murad Ali Shah told media after the visit.

He also remembered the contributions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, highlighting their role in making Pakistan a nuclear power and strengthening national defense.

Referring to recent aggression by India in May, the CM said, “Our armed forces, politicians, youth, and journalists stood united in defense of the nation. We crushed the enemy’s arrogance with collective resolve.”

He condemned Indian atrocities in Kashmir and Israeli aggression in Palestine and Qatar, urging the Muslim Ummah to unite and respond decisively. “Just as Pakistan confronted Modi’s arrogance, we must now stand against Israel’s brutality,” he added.

Speaking about recent floods, the chief minister expressed concern over widespread flooding across Pakistan, including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. He assured that comprehensive arrangements are underway in Sindh to mitigate flood-related losses.

“Saving lives is our top priority. Protection of barrages and embankments is crucial,” he said. The chief minister appealed for public cooperation, particularly from residents in flood-prone riverine areas, emphasizing unity to overcome the crisis.

He noted that the floods originated in India and caused devastation upon entering Pakistan. “I pray to Almighty Allah for mercy and protection,” he added.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for instructing federal institutions to assist Sindh and acknowledged the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

CM Shah highlighted Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Punjab and inspection of Guddu and Sukkur barrages. “Bilawal Bhutto has rightly called for an agricultural and climate emergency. The federal cabinet has now imposed this emergency,” he said.

He stressed that this is a time for action, not criticism, and urged collective efforts for reform and relief.

Murad Shah elaborated on efforts to restore and strengthen Sukkur Barrage, originally built in 1932. He revealed that for the first time, the barrage floor has been opened for inspection and a new concrete floor is being added to extend its lifespan.

“Due to climate change, enhancing the capacity of the barrage has become essential,” he said. Engineering studies are underway to expand water-carrying capacity beyond its current 960,000 cusecs.

He also shared updates on critical embankment work being conducted at 45 dangerous sites, including Moro embankment in Larkana, Khanoat in Matiari, and locations downstream of Kotri Barrage.

Urban Flooding and Karachi Infrastructure

Murad Ali Shah called for political will and technical solutions for water infrastructure. He mentioned delays in the Nai Gaj Dam project and reiterated Sindh's support for non-controversial water schemes.

Speaking about unplanned urban expansion, he said, “We visited the Lyari River, where illegal settlements pose a risk to lives. Humanitarian considerations must guide our decisions.”

The Sindh government, in collaboration with the World Bank, has conducted studies for a comprehensive Karachi Master Plan. It includes investment in transport, water supply, drainage, electricity, and waste management.

Updating on the Bhutto Expressway project, CM Shah said this 39 km road from Qayyumabad to M-9 is being expanded with a new 37 km stretch and 2 km link road. The project is valued at Rs. 52 billion under a public-private partnership.”

He acknowledged engineering challenges near Quaidabad and ordered re-evaluation of critical areas. “This is a model project being praised across the board,” he added.