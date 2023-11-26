Open Menu

CM Visits MDCAT Center At AWKUM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

CM visits MDCAT center at AWKUM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah paid a short visit to Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements put in place for holding Medical and Dental College Admissions Test (MDCAT) in the centre established in the premises of the University.

The concerned authorities on duty in the centre briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements made for the MDCAT, and said that foolproof arrangements in all respects have been put in place for holding the test in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister was informed that a total of 5443 candidates were registered in Mardan centre for appearing in the MDCAT adding that entry of all irrelevant persons into the premises of the centre is prohibited whereas all kinds of electronic gadgets including cell phones, wrist watches, etc.

are banned in the premises.

It was further told that a complete body search of all the candidates and supervising staff has been ensured while mobile service in the area has been suspended through the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.

The Chief Minister was further informed that the required strength of supervising staff has also been ensured for conducting the test in the desired manner whereas Section 144 of CrPC has already been invoked by the district administration to ban the use of all kinds of electronic gadgets in the vicinity of the centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Visit Mardan Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

23 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

23 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

23 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

24 hours ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan