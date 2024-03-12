CM visits Model Bazaar Johar Town, inspects arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to Johar Town Model Bazaar after returning from her office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to Johar Town Model Bazaar after returning from her office, here on Tuesday.

The CM inspected the prices of fruits and vegetables at various stalls and reviewed the rate lists. Interacting with women shopping at the Ramazan Bazaar, Maryam Nawaz Sharif inquired about their experiences and the current situation.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked about the prices of fruits, vegetables, and other items from the female shoppers. Some of the women buyers expressed concerns about the high prices of fruits.

An elderly woman mentioned that bananas, melons, and other fruits had become unexpectedly expensive.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly greeted the women shoppers and expressed affection towards the children. One elderly buyer remarked that people support her because only a woman can truly understand their problems. Maryam Nawaz Sharif responded by saying, "I am here to look after the welfare of the common man."

Upon hearing of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's presence, a large crowd gathered at the Ramadan Bazaar, chanting slogans in her favor.

Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar was also present during the visit.