CM Visits MPA's Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to Sanawah, an adjoining town of Muzaffargarh, to condole with MPA Niaz Hussain Gashkori over the death of his brother.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

