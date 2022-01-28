UrduPoint.com

CM Visits MQM Activist Family, MPA Sadaqat Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah late Thursday evening visited MQM-Pakistan activist Aslam Khan's residence to offer condolence with his family members and visited MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain to inquire after his health

The chief minister was accompanied by Provincial Minister Nasir Shah, Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mahdi, said a statement.

The chief minister drove to the residence of MQM activist, Aslam Khan at New Karachi and met with his family members and children and offered condolences.

Syed Murad Ali Shah offered the family to initiate a high-level inquiry to probe into the death of Aslam Khan, allegedly killed after sustaining injuries in baton charge resorted by the police at the gate of CM House.

The brother of Aslam Khan thanked the chief minister for visiting him and offering the condolence.

Over the death of Aslam Khan. He said that he would discuss the matter with the family and then convey their decision.

The chief minister also drove to the residence of MQM-Pakistan MPA Sadaqat Hussain at Orangi and met with his father and inquired about his health and prayed for his early recovery.

On the occasion MQM MPA Ali Khursheedi was also present.

The chief minister discussed the incident in which he had sustained head injuries and assured him of justice. "You are my brother, I have a lot of respect for you and grieved over the incident that happened at CM House," the CM said.

The CM told the MQM MPA that he had constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the matter so that action could be taken accordingly.

MPA Sadaqat presented tea, biscuits and fruit to CM and thanked for his visit.

