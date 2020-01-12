CM visits Multan city sans protocol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the city without protocol and also reviewed cleanliness situation, here on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, the chief minister arrived in a special plane from Karachi and he stayed at his home, situated at Multan Public school Road.

The CM took notice of gates installed in Model Town and directed the officers concerned to remove them. Later on, the district administration got opened all gates in Model Town.

Usman Buzdar also issued instructions for improving cleanliness conditions in Multan city.

He was pleased to see employees of the Solid Waste Management and WASA on duty at different points.

Later at noon, he left for Lahore.