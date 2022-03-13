UrduPoint.com

CM Visits National Stadium, Watches Pak-Aus Test Match

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

CM visits National Stadium, watches Pak-Aus test match

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the National Stadium Karachi and watched the 2nd test match between Pakistan and Australia.

The Chief Minister reached as the chief guest on the 2nd day of the match.

Special Assistant to CM on sports Arbab Lutufullah was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, 'We have made Karachi a city of Cricket.'He said that the Sindh government had made good environment for the promotion of the games in the city.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raza warmly received the Chief Minister and thanked him for coming to watch the match.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Australia Sports Sunday Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

13 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

14 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

14 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>