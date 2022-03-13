CM visits National Stadium, watches Pak-Aus test match

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the National Stadium Karachi and watched the 2nd test match between Pakistan and Australia.

The Chief Minister reached as the chief guest on the 2nd day of the match.

Special Assistant to CM on sports Arbab Lutufullah was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, 'We have made Karachi a city of Cricket.'He said that the Sindh government had made good environment for the promotion of the games in the city.

Earlier, Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raza warmly received the Chief Minister and thanked him for coming to watch the match.