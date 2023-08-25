Open Menu

CM Visits Okara, Reviews Relief Measures In Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the flood affected village near Attari, Okara, and reviewed water situation in River Sutlej and the site of Attari

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the flood affected village near Attari, Okara, and reviewed water situation in River Sutlej and the site of Attari.

He also visited a relief camp established for the flood affectees along with Khema Basti and met with the affectees, said a handout issued here on Friday.

Mohsin Naqvi consoled the flood affectees and assured them all possible assistance. He inquired from the flood affectees about provision of facilities and edible arrangements.

The CM shook hands with the staff members and personnel of law enforcement agencies busy in rescue and relief operations and commended their performance.

The CM also met with the rescue staff members present in the boats.

He stated that after 35 years 278,000 cusec water arrived in River Sutlej. The evacuation of people was being ensured from the affected areas. "It is our foremost priority to protect the lives of the people," he added. The performance of administration, police and officers of the Irrigation Department busy in rescue and relief activities was praiseworthy, he mentioned.

The CM was given a briefing about rescue and relief activities.

Chief Secretary, Secretary Irrigation, DG Rescue 1122, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were present.

