CM visits 'Panah Gah', reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday night visited the 'Panah Gah' near Data Darbar to review the facilities being provided there.

The Chief Minister mingled with the passengers staying there and inquired about their well-being. He directed the deputy commissioner Lahore to resolve the issue of an elderly passenger immediately.

He also inquired from the passengers came from Swat and Mardan if they had any problem. Usman Buzdar also assured a youth from Kabirwala to resolve his issue and said, "It is my duty to solve your problem." Buzdar also inquired from the passengers about the facilities and problems in the 'Panah Gah'.

The Chief Minister directed that special care should be taken for the health and convenience of the passengers coming to the shelters.

The passengers coming to the shelters should not face any difficulty, he directed.

He directed the administration to bring homeless people sleeping on roads, in 'Panah Gah' as it was the responsibility of the government to provide accommodation and food to the passengers sleeping in the streets, sidewalks and parks.

He said that he would personally monitor the arrangements of the shelters and would visit them from time to time to review the situation.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and other concerned officials also accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister commended the woman in-charge for the excellent arrangements of the shelter and directed her to work hard for the betterment of the facilities of the passengers.