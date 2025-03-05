CM Visits PBT To Assess Progress On Project
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited the under construction Peshawar Bus Terminal (PBT) to assess the progress on the project.
He was accompanied by provincial cabinet members including Arshad Ayub Khan, Rangiz Ahmad and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and senior officials from the Local Government Department and the Peshawar Development Authority.
During the visit, officials briefed the Chief Minister on various aspects of the project and said that 75 percent of construction work has been completed and the remaining work expected to be finished by June this year. It was told that spanning 323 kanals, the state-of-the-art terminal is being built at a cost of Rs. 3.67 billion. The facility would include a mosque, car parking, rest areas, washrooms, solar power system and CCTV surveillance cameras to ensure passenger convenience and security.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Peshawar Bus Terminal would be a modern facility that would reduce traffic congestion in the city. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the project.
Earlier, CM visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) office and chaired 18th meeting of Board of Directors. The meeting reviewed implementation of decisions taken in previous two board meetings.
Discussion was also held on ensuring sustainable operation and financial self-reliance of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.
The CM instructed relevant authorities to accelerate construction of three commercial plazas of BRT within stipulated timeframe. He also emphasized the need for a viable business plan to generate revenue from these commercial spaces.
Recent Stories
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM visits PBT to assess progress on project6 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Bannu, inquires health of injured in blast6 minutes ago
-
Police launch massive operation to recover abducted 8-year-old6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM appoints Khanji Harejan as Dean Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro16 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute to security forces for foiling Bannu terrorist attack16 minutes ago
-
PML(N) welcomes decision to restore Arbab Niaz Stadium’s original name16 minutes ago
-
Punjab police conducted 437 search, sweep operations across province during 24 hours26 minutes ago
-
Police provided full security to players, officials and cricket fans36 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities: Khawaja Imran36 minutes ago
-
LHC halts direct recruitment of senior registrars (Cardiology) through PPSC46 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT participates in Multinational Ex KOMODO -25 in Indonesia46 minutes ago
-
Wani urges int’l community to pressurize India to stop Kashmiris genocide56 minutes ago