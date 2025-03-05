Open Menu

CM Visits PBT To Assess Progress On Project

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited the under construction Peshawar Bus Terminal (PBT) to assess the progress on the project.

He was accompanied by provincial cabinet members including Arshad Ayub Khan, Rangiz Ahmad and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and senior officials from the Local Government Department and the Peshawar Development Authority.

During the visit, officials briefed the Chief Minister on various aspects of the project and said that 75 percent of construction work has been completed and the remaining work expected to be finished by June this year. It was told that spanning 323 kanals, the state-of-the-art terminal is being built at a cost of Rs. 3.67 billion. The facility would include a mosque, car parking, rest areas, washrooms, solar power system and CCTV surveillance cameras to ensure passenger convenience and security.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Peshawar Bus Terminal would be a modern facility that would reduce traffic congestion in the city. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure timely completion of the project.

Earlier, CM visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA) office and chaired 18th meeting of Board of Directors. The meeting reviewed implementation of decisions taken in previous two board meetings.

Discussion was also held on ensuring sustainable operation and financial self-reliance of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The CM instructed relevant authorities to accelerate construction of three commercial plazas of BRT within stipulated timeframe. He also emphasized the need for a viable business plan to generate revenue from these commercial spaces.

