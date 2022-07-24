UrduPoint.com

CM Visits PDMA, Gets Briefing On Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

CM visits PDMA, gets briefing on rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh to learn about the arrangements made in view of the potential threat of urban flooding in Karachi.

The chief minister was briefed on the rains and further forecast on them. He also reviewed Rain Gauge.

Murad was apprised that 30.7mm rains had taken place so far and 14.5mm rain was recorded at 5pm.

