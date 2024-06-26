CM visits PDMA, orders preparations to deal with possible floods

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab’s head office, here on Wednesday.

She directed the authorities concerned that encroachments and obstacles in rivers of Rudkohi should be removed, saying that in view of possible floods, timely evacuation of population should be planned. Inform people of the affected villages about the place of accommodation and food, she instructed.

The CM said that along with human lives, livestock should also be removed in time. She asked with dismay that early flood warning system was in use all over the world, why is it not known to Pakistan yet?.

CM Maryam Nawaz said in case of rains, immediate drainage of water should be ensured in every city. She added that wherever there is a risk of flood, early measures should be taken. She underscored timely and authentic flood information should be delivered. The CM said encroachments should be removed from every flood embankment, and monitoring should continue round the clock.

The CM also visited the central control room of PDMA, and observed Weather Portal, Flood Forecasting Division and Flood Simulation Model.

Earlier, Secretary Irrigation, Chief Meteorologist, and DG PDMA gave a detailed briefing on flood preparedness in the province. They briefed that due to the fear of possible floods, daily reports have been requested from most of the districts. In view of possible flooding, instructions are issued to inform public of the evacuation plan in the affected areas. It was also told in the briefing that normal and more than normal rains are expected in Pakistan in 3 months. A report on the status of all barrages, link canals, main canals and drainage system etc. was presented In the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Kazim Pirzada and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, SMBR, Secretaries, DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia and other officers concerned were also present.