UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Visits PDMA, Reviews Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

CM visits PDMA, reviews arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday visited the head office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the control room, monitoring system and emergency arrangements.

The chief minister observed live situation of different cities as well as the modern system of getting information on weather and river situation through the control room.

He inspected the weather forecasting system and directed PDMA authorities to remain vigilant at all times.

He reviewed the preparation and arrangements for possible floods in view of the monsoon season.

PDMA Director General briefed the CM about rain situation, precautionary measures for expected flood and preparation for the relief activities.

Provincial Minister PDMA Mian Khalid Mehmood, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), principal secretary to CM, Secretary Irrigation and others were also present.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Punjab Flood All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Huawei and Enertech Pakistan signed MoU to develop ..

2 minutes ago

Summer vacation is ‘strong opportunity’ to sto ..

21 minutes ago

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

36 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

36 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

45 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 44.33%, reach US $ 119m m ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.