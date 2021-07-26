CM visits PDMA, reviews arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday visited the head office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the control room, monitoring system and emergency arrangements.

The chief minister observed live situation of different cities as well as the modern system of getting information on weather and river situation through the control room.

He inspected the weather forecasting system and directed PDMA authorities to remain vigilant at all times.

He reviewed the preparation and arrangements for possible floods in view of the monsoon season.

PDMA Director General briefed the CM about rain situation, precautionary measures for expected flood and preparation for the relief activities.

Provincial Minister PDMA Mian Khalid Mehmood, Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR), principal secretary to CM, Secretary Irrigation and others were also present.