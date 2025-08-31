CM visits PDMA, reviews flood situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office to review the ongoing flood situation.

She took a detailed briefing from all Deputy Commissioners via video link on current and anticipated water levels across the province, including River Ravi, River Chenab, and River Sutlej.

The CM expressed satisfaction over the success of what she described as the largest rescue operation in Pakistan’s history. She said that timely evacuation of 625,000 people and the rescue of 597,000 others trapped in floods was made possible due to swift and coordinated action. She added that more rains are expected by September 2, and water releases from upstream Indian areas require continued vigilance. She highlighted that dewatering machines are being installed in low-lying areas of Lahore to ensure rapid drainage, while around 3,500 people are receiving food in relief camps on the city outskirts.

The briefing also detailed the flood impact and relief efforts across other districts. In Hafizabad, 120 villages were affected and 3,700 people evacuated, while 39,000 cattle were rescued. Chiniot saw 146 villages affected with 100,000 people evacuated, 1,200 rescued, and 350 housed in 12 relief camps. Water drainage from seven villages in Mandi Bahauddin is progressing rapidly. In Jhang, 411 villages were affected, 270,000 people were evacuated, and 10,000 people are receiving food in 18 relief camps.

In Okara, 35 villages were affected with 9,000 people rescued and 700 housed in camps, while Pakpattan saw 12 villages affected with food being delivered to 500 people. In Sahiwal, 30 villages were affected with 2,000 people evacuated and 2,700 cattle rescued. Sargodha experienced flooding in 20 villages, leading to evacuation of 65,000 people and rescue of 3,000, with food being delivered to affected villages three times daily. In Toba Tek Singh, 52 villages were affected, 62,000 people evacuated, and 53,000 cattle relocated, while 222 people are being provided shelter and food in eight relief camps. Bahawalnagar reported 124 villages affected, 90,000 people evacuated, and 3,000 rescued. In Vehari, 3,500 people were rescued and 10,000 cattle shifted to safe locations. Kasur saw 125 villages affected with 25,000 evacuated, and an additional 35,000 evacuated overnight after a dam breach in India, with 639 people housed in relief camps. In Multan, 138 villages were affected with 258,000 people rescued and 2,700 in camps, while Sheikhupura recorded 4,000 people evacuated and 1,400 rescued.

The CM also appreciated the use of drones for identifying and rescuing flood-affected populations.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique presented a detailed report on affected areas during

the meeting.