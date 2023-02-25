CM visits PIC, Mian Munshi Hospital

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Mian Munshi Hospital late Friday night impromptu.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Mian Munshi Hospital late Friday night impromptu.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also accompanied him.

The Caretaker CM expressed his dissatisfaction over the state of affairs of Mian Munshi Hospital as Deputy Medical Superintendent was absent from duty, said a handout issued on Saturday.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to transfer the absent DMS forthwith. He inquired from the patients about medical facilities being provided in the hospital and also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.

The CM met with the patients undergoing Primary angiography at PIC and inquired from the doctors about primary angiography procedure.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure performing primary angiography procedure after heart attack in the hospital at every cost and asserted to maintain a permanent system of primary angiography in the hospitals so that patients needed not to seek recommendation from anyone.

The Caretaker CM directed to improve cleanliness condition in the Mian Munshi Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi urged that the doctors and the allied health staff should honestly perform their duties.