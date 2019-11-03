(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the house of MNA Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

The deceased was also the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

According to a press release issued by Baab-ul-Quresh here on Sunday, the CM prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

He also offered Fateha along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over the death.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Zain Hussain Qureshi, former provincial minister Moeen Riaz Qureshi and MPA Pir Ali Abbas Shah were also present on the occasion.