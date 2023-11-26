Open Menu

CM Visits Police Facilitation Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

CM visits police facilitation centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz [Facilitation Centre] at Liberty and Garden Town late at Saturday night.

IG Police Dr Usman Anwar also accompanied him, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

There was a huge rush of citizens for obtaining a driving licence at the Liberty Police Markaz.

Citizens were facing difficulties in getting a token, as the token ticket machine was out of order and internet was also not available.

The CM met citizens at facilitation centres and asked them about difficulties in getting a driving licence. People complained about delay in process of driving licence issuance. The CM ordered to expedite the process. He ordered for fixing the ticket machine and internet issues immediately. The CM inspected vans issuing driving licence and also met with citizens.

