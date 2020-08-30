CM visits PSCA head office, reviews security arrangements for Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established at Qurban Lines and inspected security arrangements made in connection with Youm-e-Ashura through digital cameras.

The Chief Minister reviewed monitoring system of congregations through CCTV camers there besides reviewing monitoring of Ashura congregations in other city areas through the digital wall installed in the control room.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements made in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram throughout the province.

He directed to ensure implementation on devised security plan for Muharram.

Usman Buzdar also presided over a meeting in the committee room of PSCA wherein he was briefed about foolproof security arrangements.

He was also briefed on performance of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.