UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Visits PSCA Head Office, Reviews Security Arrangements For Ashura

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

CM visits PSCA head office, reviews security arrangements for Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established at Qurban Lines and inspected security arrangements made in connection with Youm-e-Ashura through digital cameras.

The Chief Minister reviewed monitoring system of congregations through CCTV camers there besides reviewing monitoring of Ashura congregations in other city areas through the digital wall installed in the control room.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements made in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram throughout the province.

He directed to ensure implementation on devised security plan for Muharram.

Usman Buzdar also presided over a meeting in the committee room of PSCA wherein he was briefed about foolproof security arrangements.

He was also briefed on performance of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sunday Usman Buzdar Muharram

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

37 minutes ago

More food assistance delivered to needy families i ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

1 hour ago

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

4 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.