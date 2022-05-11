CM visits PSCA headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters where he was briefed about the closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring system.

The CM ordered for setting up a separate cell for managing Lahore's traffic and ordered that the problems of the Safe City project employees should be resolved soon. He ordered to initiate action against vehicles plying with unauthorised number-plates, adding that roads' lane-marking should be completed on a priority. The Safe City project was very important for safeguarding people's lives and the credit for launching the flagship programme went to the PMLN government in the past, he added.

The CM said that all CCTV cameras should be made functional without delay and regretted that there was no justification for what had been done with this Rs 17.5 billion project during the previous regime. He said that matters should be settled early with the Chinese company according to the relevant rules and regulations.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), chairman P&D, COO Punjab Safe City Authority and others were also present.