CM Visits PSCA, Reviews Monitoring Process
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's Head Office at Qurban Lines and reviewed the monitoring process through the Digital Wall.
He inspected the monitoring system of Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Safe City projects being connected through the cameras. He shook hands with the staff members of the Safe Cities Authority and commended them on doing an effective monitoring work.
The CM paid a visit to the Anti Graded Command, Control and Communication Centre and conversed with the communication officers. He also visited the Data Centre. The MD PSCA briefed him about the monitoring system.
The CM chaired a meeting at the Head Office of PSCA in which complete satisfaction was expressed over making excellent arrangements along with an effective security plan. Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, administration, police, and the law enforcement institutions.
"People used their right to franchise in a peaceful environment across Punjab. The whole team performed their national obligation in a very nice manner for holding transparent, free and fair elections. An important phase for holding the general elections passed away peacefully by the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to the day and night hard work of the Punjab government. We profoundly thank Allah Almighty on the holding of general elections peacefully and nicely," he said.
The police, administration and the law enforcement agencies jointly maintained the law and order in the province, he mentioned. "Excellent security arrangements in every city of Punjab including Lahore had been made," he added. The IG Police, Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, MD PSCA and officials concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz Sharif calls on Asif Zardari to form government; contacts MQM4 minutes ago
-
PML-N intensifies efforts to form government4 minutes ago
-
Dr Javed highlights Rs 90 bln investment in health sector4 minutes ago
-
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: President10 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found from Faisalabad54 minutes ago
-
Hajj app launched to facilitate pilgrims: Aneeq Ahmed1 hour ago
-
SHO martyred, three terrorists killed as in attack on police van in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Six Ex CMs KP defeated by political rivals in Election 20241 hour ago
-
Independent Candidate Osama Gujjar wins PP-282 election2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Ghulam Asghar Khan wins PP-283 election2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Tahir wins PP-284 election2 hours ago
-
Independent Candidate Khawaja Salah Ud Din Akbar wins PP-285 election2 hours ago