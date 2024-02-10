Open Menu

CM Visits PSCA, Reviews Monitoring Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM visits PSCA, reviews monitoring process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's Head Office at Qurban Lines and reviewed the monitoring process through the Digital Wall.

He inspected the monitoring system of Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Safe City projects being connected through the cameras. He shook hands with the staff members of the Safe Cities Authority and commended them on doing an effective monitoring work.

The CM paid a visit to the Anti Graded Command, Control and Communication Centre and conversed with the communication officers. He also visited the Data Centre. The MD PSCA briefed him about the monitoring system.

The CM chaired a meeting at the Head Office of PSCA in which complete satisfaction was expressed over making excellent arrangements along with an effective security plan. Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, administration, police, and the law enforcement institutions.

"People used their right to franchise in a peaceful environment across Punjab. The whole team performed their national obligation in a very nice manner for holding transparent, free and fair elections. An important phase for holding the general elections passed away peacefully by the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to the day and night hard work of the Punjab government. We profoundly thank Allah Almighty on the holding of general elections peacefully and nicely," he said.

The police, administration and the law enforcement agencies jointly maintained the law and order in the province, he mentioned. "Excellent security arrangements in every city of Punjab including Lahore had been made," he added. The IG Police, Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, MD PSCA and officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Visit Nice Rawalpindi Gujranwala Cabinet

Recent Stories

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

10 minutes ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

4 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

5 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

5 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

9 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

1 day ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

1 day ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

1 day ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan