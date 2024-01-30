Open Menu

CM Visits PSCA, Reviews Monitoring System

Published January 30, 2024

CM visits PSCA, reviews monitoring system

Demonstrating Punjab government's commitment to digital technology, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has initiated the integration of CCTV cameras from five major cities—Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Kasur, and Nankana—with the Punjab Safe Cities network

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024)

The Chief Minister visited the Safe Cities Authority Headquarters in Qurban Lines on Tuesday, overseeing the monitoring system through the video wall, connecting cameras installed in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

Conducting an experimental live monitoring session of over 200 cameras across the three districts, Chief Minister Naqvi also inspected the modern monitoring system via cameras situated in Children's Hospital Lahore, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib on the Safe City Wall. Additionally, he reviewed the centralized wireless mobile system introduced by Safe City, allowing real-time tracking of all police officers and personnel throughout Punjab.

This system enables video surveillance and conferencing through a dedicated app, a feature lauded by the Chief Minister.

During the briefing, Mohsin Naqvi was informed that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the Safe City Authority's coverage is expanding to encompass 21 districts of Punjab. The Safe City projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala are slated for inauguration shortly, with 1886 cameras in Rawalpindi, 1685 in Gujranwala, and 1430 in Faisalabad under the project.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, MD Safe City Muhammad Ahsan Younis, and relevant officers were present during the occasion.

The briefing also covered the ongoing projects' progress, including the introduction of the Crime Stoppers service for confidential crime information. Notably, Safe City cameras are employing artificial intelligence to identify motorcyclists without helmets.

