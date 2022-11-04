CM visits PTI chairman at SKMH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi visited Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH) on Friday to ask about well-being of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman is under treatment at SKMH after getting injured in firing incident at his container during the PTI long march.

The chief minister prayed for full recovery of Imran Khan adding that whole nation was standing with him and praying for his well-being.

The chief minister expressed the resolve that the accused involved in the incident would be brought to book.

Moonis Elahi said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, Imran Khan was recovering rapidly. He prayed for complete recovery of the PTI chairman.