CM Visits Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority Project

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 07:00 PM

CM visits Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Agriculture, food and Drug Authority project to review ongoing construction works.

He inspected construction work of auditorium, sample centres,labs, meeting room, other sections and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.

While directing the authorities concerned to continue construction work at the same speed, he said that the project of public importance should be made functional at the earliest. He ordered for taking all necessary steps in order to make the project operational, adding that all possible steps would be taken to ensure provision of funds for the project.

The caretaker CM ordered expeditious installation of essential equipment required for the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority.

The CM was informed during the briefing that ceiling of building, sanitary and electricity work was going on speedily and the project would be completed by the last week of July.

Chief secretary, Communication and Works secretary, Lahore commissioner and deputy commissioner, and senior officials of the Authority were also present.

