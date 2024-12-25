Open Menu

CM Visits Quaid's Mausoleum To Pay Homage To Father Of The Nation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

CM visits Quaid's mausoleum to pay homage to Father of the Nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary on Friday.

Upon his arrival, the CM was received by provincial ministers and the Sindh Chief Secretary.

During his visit, Syed Murad Ali Shah laid a floral wreath and offered prayers at the Quaid’s mausoleum to honour the father of the Nation.

He also penned his comments in the visitors’ book with a specific reference to the Quaid’s birth anniversary.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

9 minutes ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

16 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

21 minutes ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

27 minutes ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

39 minutes ago
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

54 minutes ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

5 hours ago
 UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security i ..

UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan

11 hours ago
 Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tu ..

Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan