KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary on Friday.

Upon his arrival, the CM was received by provincial ministers and the Sindh Chief Secretary.

During his visit, Syed Murad Ali Shah laid a floral wreath and offered prayers at the Quaid’s mausoleum to honour the father of the Nation.

He also penned his comments in the visitors’ book with a specific reference to the Quaid’s birth anniversary.