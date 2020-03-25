CM visits quarantine facility at UET Kala Shah Kaku campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday visited a quarantine centre, set up at Kala Shah Kaku campus of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made there and ordered for installing incinerator at the facility.

The chief minister was told that 15 air-conditioned buses had been arranged to transfer patients from Old Airport Terminal Lahore to the Kala Shah Kaku campus after their registration. The patients will be shifted to the quarantine facility where control room and emergency response centre have also been set up.

Similarly, four ambulances and 10 motorcycle ambulances have also been arranged while 15 doctors and 65 members of the medical team would perform round-the-clock duties in shifts.

A dispensary and infection control system, along with security arrangements, have been established. Portable washrooms and other facilities are also available at the campus for 816 patients. Around 1,400 patients can be quarantined at the UET, Government College University (GCU) and Judicial Complex facilities.

The patients will be kept separated according to their medical conditions and bed, sanitizer, food and other necessary items will be provided in every room.

The chief minister was also told about the yellow van and yellow room facility.

The clothes of the medical teams will be disposed of in the incinerator.

The goggles, boots, gloves, face masks, caps and protective dresses will be collected in the yellow room and the sealed protective kit will be sent to the yellow van for its disposal in incinerator at high temperature.

This process will also be digitally monitored.

The chief minister said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed and no leniency would be shown in that regard.

The infection control programme should be strictly followed, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Commissioner and DC Lahore and Health Department officials were also present.