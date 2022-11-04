CM visits Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema, reviews arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the international Tablighi Ijtema at Raiwind and met with the Ameer of the international Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Nazur-ur-Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the international Tablighi Ijtema at Raiwind and met with the Ameer of the international Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Nazur-ur-Rehman.

He also met with Maulana Ahmad Laat and other scholars, including Maulana Ibrahim, who came from India.

The chief minister visited different sections to review the arrangements and issued instructions to secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore and DG LDA.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM noted that additional cameras have been installed for effective monitoring of the area along with the deployment of additional patrolling police. Similarly, the number of traffic wardens has been increased to keep the traffic flowing and the police, administration and line departments are ensuring excellent arrangements and foolproof security with the best coordination, he added.

He said that the repair work of the area roads has been completed on a priority basis and proper light arrangements have been made around the congregation, especially on Raiwind Bypass. The entire team is working jointly to provide the best facilities to the attendees, he further said.

Earlier, Maulana Nazur-ur-Rehman and Maulana Ibrahim prayed for the stability, peace and prosperity of the nation.

The Ulema and religious scholars appreciated CM's services to the religion and prayed for him.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Rasikh Elahi, Hamesh Khan and Tablighi Jamaat's Dr Nadeem Ashraf, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Muhammad Amir Ehsan and Secretary Auqaf, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA and Deputy Commissioner Lahore were also present.