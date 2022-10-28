CM visits residence of late DIG Shafqaat Ahmad for condolence

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of late DIG Chaudhry Shafqaat Ahmad for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of late DIG Chaudhry Shafqaat Ahmad for condolence.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the deceased's brother Prosecutor General Punjab Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman and sons Hamza Shafqaat former DC Islamabad, Hasan Shafqaat, DS Prime Minister's Office, Hashim Shafqaat, Hasam Shafqaat advocate and Haider Shafqaat, DS Punjab assembly.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and former principal secretary GM Sikandar also accompanied the CM.

