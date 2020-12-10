CM visits residence of Mian Afzal Hayat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the residence of former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat in Dinga area of Gujrat to condole his death with his family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the bereaved family. He paid tributes to the services of late Mian Afzal Hayat and said the late was a patriotic Pakistani as well as a man of principles, said a handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present.