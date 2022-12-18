UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Residence Of MNA Ameer Sultan For Condolence

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 09:00 PM

CM visits residence of MNA Ameer Sultan for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Member National Assembly (MNA) Hussain Elahi on Sunday visited the residence of MNA Ameer Sultan in Garh Maharaja, Jhang and expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolence over the death of former minister of state Sahibzada Nazir Sultan.

The chief minister expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan with MNA Sahibzada Barrister Ameer Sultan, MNA Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and the heirs, said a handout issued here.

The CM offered Fateha for the forgiveness of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan (Late) and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He paid tributes to the political and social services of the Sahibzada Nazir Sultan. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs.

The chief minister and Hussain Elahi visited the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu R.A and laid a wreath.

They prayed for the progress, prosperity and stability of the country.

Members of National and Provincial Assembly Muhammad Khan Leghari, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, Rana Shehbaz, Muhammad Azam Chela, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and other notables of the area were also present.

Meanwhile, Members of National and Provincial Assembly met with Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to discuss progress on the ongoing development projects in their Constituencies.

The CM remarked that numerous steps were being taken by the Punjab government to provide maximum relief to the people in a short span of time, adding that the opponents could not withstand our service-oriented politics. He urged the assembly members not to leave any stone unturned to timely resolve problems of the masses.

The assembly members eulogised public-friendly steps of CM Parvez Elahi and lauded him for serving the people day and night presently likewise his previous tenure.

