CM Visits Residence Of Murad Raas For Condolence

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

CM visits residence of Murad Raas for condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Provincial education Minister Murad Raas here on Sunday and offered condolence on the demise of his mother.

Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi and Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and others also accompanied the chief minister.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with Murad Raas, with his father and with the bereaved family members. They also offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty, to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The CM said that he was deeply grieved over the demise of the mother of Murad Raas and the grief over the loss of a beloved mother could never be forgotten. He prayed to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

