CM visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Captain Sajjad Gul

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday visited the residence of Shaheed Pilot Captain Sajjad Gul who lost his life in PIA plane crash incident in Karachi.

According to official sources here, CM offered condolence with the family members of the Shaheed Captain.

He offered fateha and prayed for the departed soul.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government shares the sorrow of grieved families wholost their loved ones in the tragic incident.