CM visits River Ravi to review water situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited River Ravi in view of apprehension of likely flood and reviewed water situation in the river.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered the departments concerned to monitor water flow 24 hours and ensure evacuation of localities for the protection of human lives present in the bed of River Ravi. He directed the Irrigation Department, PDMA, Rescue-1122 to remain alert and complete all necessary arrangements. He ordered to set up relief and medical camps in the localities of River Ravi and get all preparations completed. There was no scope of committing any negligence or inefficiency with regard to making prior arrangements, he warned. He inspected the command post of medical camp and Rescue-1122 and witnessed mock exercises of Rescue 1122.

Commissioner Lahore division Muhammad Ali Randhawa while giving a briefing about arrangements being made to cope up with the likely flood situation informed that India has released 185,000 cusec water from Ujh Barrage to River Ravi and presently 14,000 cusec water was passing through River Ravi. The administration has completed all necessary arrangements to cope up with any untoward situation.

Later, talking to media, the CM said that India has released water as per routine and there was no danger of flood for the time being. India had released same amount of water last year and 31,000 cusec water had reached here, he added. The whole administration was alert due to recent rains and to cope up with likely apprehension of flood, he informed.

He said that Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police reviewed prior arrangements in 4 hours long meeting yesterday, adding that provincial ministers were present in the field and were monitoring the situation. "We will make all arrangements whatever is humanly possible. We are ensuring evacuation of localities for the protection of human lives at the river bed" he said.

The CM said that encroachments had been established at the river bed which were essential to be eliminated, adding that government had started prior arrangements and preparations in view of likely flood danger. Relief camps at 19 places in Lahore and at 16 places at Sheikhupura had been established, he informed.

To a question, Naqvi stated that by releasing excess water from India a flood situation could arise in the rivers of Punjab. The authorities received information at 10:00 am in the morning of releasing water by India and relevant departments reached River Ravi forthwith, he said and added that Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal reached to review river flow and water channel arrangements in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Settlements should not be established at the river beds as it causes impediments in the water flow, he said. Arrangements have been made to effectively deal with the danger in Punjab, he added.

He said that Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police conducted an important meeting with regard to security arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram yesterday and gave a final shape to the preparations in this regard. Central business District (CBD) project on Walton Road would be completed in eight months and next year there would be no issue of water standing on the Walton Road, he said. "It is our foremost priority to save a human live in the case of flood and that is why we are getting vacated mud houses in the river bed". Livestock present in the river beds would be evacuated, he added.

Provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Livestock,CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, DG Rescue 1122, DG PDMA and officials concerned were present.