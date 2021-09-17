CM visits Sambrial, Sialkot; suspends officers over negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid surprise visits to various government offices in Sambrial and Sialkot to check the performance.

During the visit, he directed to remove 15 officers from their posts over negligence from duties, public complaints and poor performance, said a hand out issued here.

On his directions, AC Sambrial, XEN (Irrigation) Marala, DSP Daska and DSP Traffic Sialkot had been removed from their posts. Sambrial's Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, MS THQ Hospital, AD Land Record and Sialkot's CO Tehsil Cooperation, Excise and Taxation Officer, DHO, Superintendent District Jail Sialkot, Assistant Superintendent Women District Jail Sialkot, CO MC Pasror, CO MC Daska, Sub Registrar (Rural) and District Health Officer had also been suspended.

The CM also approved repair of Sambrial road and carpeting of 12km long sub-line Sialkot to Sambrial road. During his visit to THQ Hospital Sambrial, the CM directed to improve the medical facilities and said new access road would be constructed for THQ Hospital Sambrial. He directed the DC Sialkot to complete the land acquisition work for the purpose.

Daska Sambrial Road's construction and improvement funds would be provided and Shahab Pura bridge would also be completed, the CM added.

The chief minister announced to release the grant of 200 million rupees for the construction of the bridge and directed MD NESPAK to complete the project on a fast track.

During his visit to district jail Sialkot, the CM reprimanded superintendent and assistant jail superintendent woman, the CM showed displeasure over the mismanagement in district jail Sialkot and directed to improve the facilities for inmates.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar ordered to launch a massive operation against encroachments and further directed to curb mafias from revenue land record centre Sialkot. The chief minister also directed to clean the drains and asked to bring transparency in property tax matters of excise and taxation department.

He also assigned secretary excise and taxation inquiry officer to probe the property tax matters. The chief minister approved the construction of road from the airport to Sambrial and issued instructions to deputy commissioner Sialkot for beautification of Sialkot. The CM met with people present in the deputy commissioner office and directed to resolve their issues immediately.

The CM also directed to improve law and order situation in Sialkot. He appreciated deputy commissioner Sialkot and directed to complete the development projects within the stipulated time.

Provincial Minsters Muhammad Akhlaq, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Member Provincial Assembly Ahsan Saleem Baryar were also present.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sambrial and visited THQ Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to patients.

He also inquired about the health of the patients and asked about the availability of the facilities.

The chief minister directed the doctors to focus on service to humanity. After the visit of the THQ Hospital CM visited land revenue centre Sambrial and reviewed the performance of the centre.

He also talked to the people present there and gave a patient hearing to them. He also took notice of the complaint of delay in issuance of 'fard malkiat' and directed to issue immediately and asked to redress public complaints regarding land record centre.

The CM said 850 revenue centres at village level had been established for better service delivery to the public and said up to 8000 revenue record centres at village level would be established. He said land record centres were fetching the needs of the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also visited model police station Sambrial and inspected the front desk and women help counter. He also inspected the lockup of the police station and inquired about the problems of the persons. He was also briefed about the construction of the model police station.

After the visit of Sambrial, CM reached Sialkot District Jail where he visited the jail hospital and inquired about the health of the inmate patients. He asked about the available medical facilities and directed to overcome the shortage of health staff.

He also directed for medical check up of the inmate patients from a specialist doctor in order to provide better medical facilities to the patients who were suffering from complicated diseases.

The CM showed displeasure on a non-functional tv at jail hospital and directed to repair the television. The CM inquired about the problems of the prisoners and said "If anybody disturbs and asks for bribe please let him know". The CM also visited the women barracks and inquired about the problems of female prisoners.

He also took notice of non-availability of water in washrooms of female barracks and directed the superintendent jail to improve the facilities. He also directed to increase the number of washrooms with better ventilation facilities.

He also directed to provide milk, sweets and biscuits to the children of female prisoners and directed to resolve their problems. The CM said he would continue to visit different jails to know the problems of the inmates. Injustice and misbehaviour would not be tolerated with prisoners, he maintained.

He also visited the registration branch of DC office Sialkot and also paid a visit to excise and taxation office and facilitation centre in Sialkot. He met with people there and inquired about their problems and directed for prompt redressal.