UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Sehwan, Reviews Flood Water Situation In Danstar Regulator

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 10:01 PM

CM visits Sehwan, reviews flood water situation in Danstar Regulator

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sehwan Shareef on Thursday and inspected the flood water situation in Danstar Regulator

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sehwan Shareef on Thursday and inspected the flood water situation in Danstar Regulator.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said water is being drained into Indus river through Danstar regulator but according to the irrigation engineers, we should wait for a few days for the water level in the river to decrease, after which some relief can be obtained by giving breaches.

The CM said that 5 Union Councils had already submerged and due to the cut in the Indus Link Road, two more UCs Talti and Bhamba were also inundated while water is moving towards Bhaan Syedabad city.

He said that the migration of people from Bhan city is going on but efforts are being made to save the city from drowning.

A meeting has been held with Pakistan Army and irrigation authorities and they say that the situation is more worse than the estimate, the CM said.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister appealed to the media to avoid false reporting in this situation and not to create an impression that everything has failed.

This is huge disaster and he had never seen such unprecedented devastation in his life, he said and added that despite this fact the government machinery was working to save people from further damages.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with the irrigation engineers inspected the Karampur Danstar Regulator where he was briefed about the current water situation.

The Chief Minister also presided over a meeting at Sehwan Rest House which was attended by MNA Sikandar Rahputu, Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad and DC Jamshoro.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Army Flood Water Road Hyderabad Jamshoro Murad Ali Shah Media From Government

Recent Stories

Political dialogue essential to address pervading ..

Political dialogue essential to address pervading crises, reduce confrontation: ..

28 seconds ago
 Non-formal education important to achieve high lit ..

Non-formal education important to achieve high literacy rate: Sania Nishtar

31 seconds ago
 MPA visits tent city camp for condolence of deceas ..

MPA visits tent city camp for condolence of deceased child

32 seconds ago
 Imran lost opportunity given by court to seek apol ..

Imran lost opportunity given by court to seek apology in contempt case: Musadiq

35 seconds ago
 Arif Qureshi elected new chairman PTEA for 2022-23 ..

Arif Qureshi elected new chairman PTEA for 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Soldi ..

Pentagon Says Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, Wounded

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.