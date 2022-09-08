CM visits Sehwan, reviews flood water situation in Danstar Regulator

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sehwan Shareef on Thursday and inspected the flood water situation in Danstar Regulator

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sehwan Shareef on Thursday and inspected the flood water situation in Danstar Regulator.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said water is being drained into Indus river through Danstar regulator but according to the irrigation engineers, we should wait for a few days for the water level in the river to decrease, after which some relief can be obtained by giving breaches.

The CM said that 5 Union Councils had already submerged and due to the cut in the Indus Link Road, two more UCs Talti and Bhamba were also inundated while water is moving towards Bhaan Syedabad city.

He said that the migration of people from Bhan city is going on but efforts are being made to save the city from drowning.

A meeting has been held with Pakistan Army and irrigation authorities and they say that the situation is more worse than the estimate, the CM said.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister appealed to the media to avoid false reporting in this situation and not to create an impression that everything has failed.

This is huge disaster and he had never seen such unprecedented devastation in his life, he said and added that despite this fact the government machinery was working to save people from further damages.

Earlier, the Chief Minister along with the irrigation engineers inspected the Karampur Danstar Regulator where he was briefed about the current water situation.

The Chief Minister also presided over a meeting at Sehwan Rest House which was attended by MNA Sikandar Rahputu, Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad and DC Jamshoro.