CM visits 'Shehr-e-Khamoshan', reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan (graveyard), being built at Sundar Road Raiwind, here on Sunday.

He reviewed facilities being provided for burial at Shehr-e-Khamoshan and inspected various sections of the project including waiting area, ablution place, funeral place and ambulance.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that burial facilities in Shehr-e-Khamoshan had been provided in an organised manner, adding that it would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sundar Road Raiwind. He underscored that it was need of the time to establish the latest graveyards with increase in population, adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard had been fulfilled at Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

It was informed during the briefing that a model graveyard comprising 127 kanals of land had been built at the Sundar Road Raiwind.

A four wall, funeral place ablution place along with an ambulance had been provided in the model graveyard. A capacity of more than 12 thousand graves had been kept in the model graveyard. The burial fee in the model graveyards had been reduced from rupees 10 thousand to rupees 3500. The citizens could contact on(1190) to avail the service of ambulance in the model graveyard.

Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan,Faisalabad,Sheikhupura,Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal. Secretary Local government gave a briefing about Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

Provincial Minister for Information & Local Government Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local government, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore,Deputy Commissioner, DG Shehre Khamoshan Authority and officials concerned were present.