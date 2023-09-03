Open Menu

CM Visits 'Shehr-e-Khamoshan', Reviews Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 08:50 PM

CM visits 'Shehr-e-Khamoshan', reviews facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan (graveyard), being built at Sundar Road Raiwind, here on Sunday.

He reviewed facilities being provided for burial at Shehr-e-Khamoshan and inspected various sections of the project including waiting area, ablution place, funeral place and ambulance.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that burial facilities in Shehr-e-Khamoshan had been provided in an organised manner, adding that it would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sundar Road Raiwind. He underscored that it was need of the time to establish the latest graveyards with increase in population, adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard had been fulfilled at Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

It was informed during the briefing that a model graveyard comprising 127 kanals of land had been built at the Sundar Road Raiwind.

A four wall, funeral place ablution place along with an ambulance had been provided in the model graveyard. A capacity of more than 12 thousand graves had been kept in the model graveyard. The burial fee in the model graveyards had been reduced from rupees 10 thousand to rupees 3500. The citizens could contact on(1190) to avail the service of ambulance in the model graveyard.

Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan,Faisalabad,Sheikhupura,Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal. Secretary Local government gave a briefing about Shehr-e-Khamoshan.

Provincial Minister for Information & Local Government Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local government, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore,Deputy Commissioner, DG Shehre Khamoshan Authority and officials concerned were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Raiwind Chief Minister Punjab Road Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Sheikhupura Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

13 minutes ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

13 minutes ago
 5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

3 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

3 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

3 hours ago
Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

3 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

5 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

5 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

6 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan