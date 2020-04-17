CM visits Sheikhupura, Narowal to inspect financial aid distribution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Sheikhupura and Narowal to inspect the financial aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

He also distributed aid amounts among the women at the centre established at Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school Sheikhupura. The CM maintained that indigent strata were given relief and the amount of Rs12000 was no benefaction, adding, the PTI government was ensuring this in a very transparent manner.

He said Rs 135 million financial aid had been distributed in Sheikhupura and more than 50,000 deserving families would be given aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

On the request of a woman, the CM directed the deputy commissioner to arrange for her medical treatment.

The CM also chaired a meeting to review arranged for dealing with coronavirus and dengue, wheat procurement, cleanliness and law and order situation.

Talking on this occasion, the CM reiterated that people would not be left alone and every effort would be made to provide relief to them. He directed the police to work efficiently for the protection of life and property of the people, adding that arrangements of wheat procurement, cleanliness and eradication of coronavirus and dengue should be better than the best. He said that 14 centres had been set up in Sheikhupura for wheat procurement starting from April 20.

The restriction of 'gardawari' had been done away with and the wheat crop would be procured on a 'first come, first served' basis, he added.

He continued that most of the 33 coronavirus patients in Sheikhupura had travel history, adding that arrangements had been made to keep 45 patients in isolation and field hospital would also be established, if needed.

Meanwhile, different markets had also been sprayed. Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and CM Insaaf Imdad Programme were the largest aid initiatives to provide financial aid worth Rs12000 each in the most transparent manner, he added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also visited Narowal to inspect the distribution of financial aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme at a centre set up in Government Boys High School Narowal. He distributed aid amount among the needy and stated that provision of financial aid in a most transparent manner was another achievement of PTI government.

The Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was being promoted as a movement and six aid distribution centres comprising of 25 counters had been set up in Narowal. The second phase of aid distribution had started in the district, he added.

The CM also inquired the women about any difficulty being faced by them. The applicants appreciated the arrangements and replied that they had not faced any difficulty in the centre as the best arrangements were made.

Auqaf Minister also gave financial aid to the applicants.

Later, the CM chaired a meeting at the DC office. Addressing the gathering, he directed the line departments to remain fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Ramazan Bazaars would not be established and cash would be transferred to deserving families under Chief Minister's Ramazan Package.