CM visits Shelter Home at Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to the Shelter Home at Thokar Niaz Baig after his visit to Jinnah Hospital and met with the people staying there.

He also visited the kitchen and checked the standard of dinner being prepared for the people staying at 'Panahgah' by eating it himself.

He appreciated the standard of 'Biryani' and 'Zarda'.

He also inquired from the inmates staying in Panahgah about the facilities being provided to them on which they informed the Chief Minister that they were satisfied over the facilities.

Usman Buzdar also inspected the various rooms of Panahgah.

He said that welfare projects like Panahgah was one of the unique initiatives of PTI government.