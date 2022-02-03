UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Shelter Home Taunsa

Published February 03, 2022

CM visits shelter home Taunsa

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited a shelter home in Taunsa and reviewed facilities being provided there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited a shelter home in Taunsa and reviewed facilities being provided there.

He mingled with people and ate with them at the same table.

The people thanked him for facilities and quality of food.

The CM said that PM Imran Khan's project of shelter homes was an example of its kind as it wasthe responsibility of the government to provide accommodation and food to people sleeping onroads, sidewalks and parks, he maintained.

