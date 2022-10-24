UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Shrine Of Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar RA

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid-ud- Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) at Pakpattan.

According to a handout issued here, CM laid wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) and prayed for the prosperity, integrity of the country.

Later, during an informal talk with the journalists CM announced the construction of an overhead bridge to facilitate the devotees visiting the shrine. He said work related to an overhead bridge would soon be started after making an estimate of construction. Parking problem would also be resolved, he added.

He said that facilities for the visitors visiting the shrine would further be improved.

CM said, "Promotion of fortitude, tolerance and brotherhood is the essence of the teachings of Sufi saints." He said islam had spread in the subcontinent due to the teachings of Sufi saints and the religious scholars.

Pervaiz Elahi said, "Visiting the shrines of Sufi saints gives solace and spiritual comfort." CM assured to give a sympathetic consideration to the problems being faced by the journalists community.

He said that further steps would be taken after demarcation of the land for establishing the Pakpattan PressClub at the earliest.

