CM visits shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), on late Tuesday night and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

According to a DGPR handout, the chief minister prayed for national security and freedom of oppressed Kashmiri Muslims from Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) gave a message of peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated complaint and first aid desks.

Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah accompanied the chief minister.