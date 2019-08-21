UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:30 AM

CM visits shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), on late Tuesday night and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

According to a DGPR handout, the chief minister prayed for national security and freedom of oppressed Kashmiri Muslims from Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) gave a message of peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated complaint and first aid desks.

Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah accompanied the chief minister.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Punjab Muslim From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

1 hour ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

1 hour ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

2 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.