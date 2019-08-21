CM Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), on late Tuesday night and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.
According to a DGPR handout, the chief minister prayed for national security and freedom of oppressed Kashmiri Muslims from Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.
He said that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) gave a message of peace and harmony in the subcontinent.
Later, the chief minister inaugurated complaint and first aid desks.
Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah accompanied the chief minister.