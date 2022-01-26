LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited the residence of Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari and offered Fateha over the sad demise of his brother Sajjada Nasheen Karmanwala Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari.

The CM also extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to other family members, said a handout issued here.

Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nikai, party leader Rai Hassan Nawaz, Ashraf Sohna and others were also present on the occasion.