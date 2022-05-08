UrduPoint.com

CM Visits Sundas Foundation To Inquire After Children Suffering From Thalassemia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 08:20 PM

CM visits Sundas foundation to inquire after children suffering from thalassemia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Sundas Foundation on the World Thalassemia Day for the prevention of Thalassemia and inquired after children patients suffering from Thalassemia and Haemophilia diseases.

The CM asked the name from every child and also asked for their wellbeing. He behaved kindly with the patient children and prayed for their early recovery.

The children made selfies with the chief minister. One female child Zunaira sang a song about the greatness of a mother to the CM.

On the occasion, he said "You have made me emotional by singing a song about the greatness of a mother." He said that the Sundas Foundation is on the forefront to provide services to the distressed humanity, adding that selfless service to the grieved humanity is not less than a spiritual deed. He said that those distributing others grief are not only benefitting in the matter of religion but also in the world.

The CM appreciated that Sundas Foundation is doing a noble deed by bringing back the lives of thousands of innocent children from the fatal diseases.

CM acknowledged that Sundas Foundation is performing a great duty by providing healthy blood to the Thalassemia and Haemophilia patients. He said that the Punjab government will continue to support such organizations who are doing welfare work.

CM also visited the dental surgery, physiotherapy, lab and nursing department of the children. He also inspected the facilities being provided to the children for their treatment and appreciated the quality facilities being provided for the treatment of the children by the Sundas Foundation.

Members Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor, President Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan, Secretary SH&ME, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, Hassan Nisar, Sohail Warraich, Shoaib Bin Aziz, Atta-Ul-Haq Qasmi, Asif Affan, Najam Wali, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Raees Ansari, Arshad Ansari, Imran Goraya and concerned officials were also present on this occasion.

