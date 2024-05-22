CM Visits To Holy Family Hospital, Directs For Instant Health Services
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Holy Family Hospital where she inspected various wards including pediatric emergency and Mother-Child Block. The chief minister directed the hospital administration to keep vigilant for instant health services to the patients.
According to the details, the chief minister examined administrative and health facilities of the hospital in detail. She met with and inquired patients about the supply of medicines and facilities available to them. The chief minister took notice of complaints by under treatment patients regarding intense heat and directed the concerned staff for immediate response.
She also took notice of the low wages issue highlighted by the labourers working in the hospital's new block, and directed the relevant department to pay the wages in full amount as per the law.
Maryam also directed to arrange sheds and fans for patients' families waiting areas.
The chief minister visited the child emergency ward where a girl patient stopped her. The chief minister intermingled with patients. The little girl did "Hi-Fi" with the CM. Maryam Nawaz met another three year old Hasnain, a patient of congenital septal heart defect (hole in the heart), and directed for immediate treatment. On the instructions of CM, a team of doctors from RIC immediately reached Holy Family Hospital.
Later, she was briefed about the revamping project of the hospital. The chief minister inspected the constructed and renovated block in detail. She also inspected the under-construction new block and directed C&W to complete the construction of the new block by June 30.
Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present during the visit.
