CM visits Tokyo’s modern traffic control centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Tokyo’s state-of-the-art traffic control centre on the third day of her five-day visit to Japan.

She was briefed in detail about the center’s modern systems, including traffic monitoring, data collection, transport planning, and emergency response mechanisms, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Officials informed the CM that Tokyo was the first city in the world to use infrared technology for traffic monitoring and control. They explained how CCTV cameras, roadside sensors, and advanced monitoring systems are used to prevent congestion, overspeeding, and signal violations.

The CM also observed systems that provide real-time public alerts on weather conditions and ensure timely ambulance and police response during accidents and emergencies.

On the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said Punjab would benefit from Japan’s advanced technology to modernize its urban transport systems. “Lahore will be developed as the first smart city using a modern traffic management system, for which funds have already been allocated in the annual development program,” she noted.

She added that traffic management in all major cities of Punjab, including Lahore, was being connected to artificial intelligence. “To maintain smooth traffic flow, more than 12,000 kilometers of roads have been revamped across Punjab,” she said, highlighting that efficient mass transit systems were also being introduced in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

The chief minister further said that Safe City cameras are being effectively utilized for traffic monitoring in Punjab.