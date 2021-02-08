CM visits tribal areas of DG Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited Zain and Bharthi tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan.

He visited boarder military police station, NADRA registration and land record center, said a handout.

Usman Buzdar sat down on a rocky ground with locals and inquired about the problems.

The CM said that the incumbent government working round the clock for the development of the backward areas, adding that former governments paid no attention.

He informed them about the various development projects being carried out in their areas.

Later, Usman Buzdar reached Bharthi and visited boarder military police station where he talked with the officials in the police station and inquired about the problems.

He also visited NADRA registration, land record centre and reviewed the facilities being provided there.

He also visited tourist point in Bharthi and Rescue-1122 centre.