CM Visits Various Areas Of Peshawar, Inspects Sanitation Services

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:20 PM

CM visits various areas of Peshawar, inspects sanitation services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan Wednesday - the first day of Eid-ul-Azha - visited different localities of the provincial metropolis and inspected the security and cleanliness arrangements.

He toured Dabgari Gardens, Ring Road, Peshawar Cant, Kohat Road, Grand Trunk Road and other suburban areas.

The CM expressed displeasure over poor sanitation services at Dalazak Road and directed to suspend the area in-charge of Water Supply and Sanitation Programme, Peshawar.

He directed the provincial minister for local government to accelerate steps in their respective areas for maintaining the cleanliness.

He directed all the quarters concerned to ensure cleanliness throughout the city by this evening.

He said there would not be any compromise on the public services. He urged the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and strictly adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures in letter and spirit.

